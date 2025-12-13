The “Satanic and Ritualistic Child Abuse Ring” Bust in Sydney, AU - End of Story?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The arrest of the accused ring leader and a few associates is in the news. While this may be seen as good news, the Vigilant Citizen is skeptical. We have to wonder whether this will result in more arrests and convictions and ultimately the dismantling of the network? How much of an impact will this round of arrests have on the network of abusing pervs and perps?
