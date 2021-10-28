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Nurse talks about how he personally has helped kill covid patients in a hospital setting.
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244 views • October 28, 2021
Nurse talks about how he personally has helped kill COVID patients in a hospital setting.
How the number of cycles used in the PCR Test has been lowered after the vaccines came out to show the world how less people are dying with COVID.
How people he knows personally have been paralysed since taking the vaccination.
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Thanks for watching.
How the number of cycles used in the PCR Test has been lowered after the vaccines came out to show the world how less people are dying with COVID.
How people he knows personally have been paralysed since taking the vaccination.
Thanks to Gen Warz on TG for this video - https://t.me/GenWarz
Join @GenWarzChat
bit.ly/PatriotMap
To subscribe and follow Roobs' Flyers go to:
SubscribeStar - https://www.subscribestar.com/roobs
TG - https://t.me/RoobsFlyers
Bitchute - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/SgYhxS6Eb6ka/
Brighteon - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/roobs08
Brighteon.Social - https://brighteon.social/@Roobs
Odysee - https://odysee.com/@roobsflyers:0
YouTube - https://youtube.com/channel/UC7eCH7TM_T2cCb08qni6TKQ
Gab - https://gab.com/RoobsFlyers
Twitter - https://twitter.com/RegusReubens
Fascistbook - https://www.facebook.com/regus.reubens
Contact Roobs' Flyers: [email protected] or [email protected]
All rights reserved.
Thanks for watching.
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