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Rights Said Robin | Robin Monotti
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Website: https://fnqldcc.com
Telegram: https://t.me/FNQCitizensCollective
By: Robin Monotti
Original url: https://odysee.com/@FreedomTirade:f/Rights:4
Robin Monotti on Telegram: https://t.me/robinmg
Robin Monotti, architect and human rights activist: Vaccine passports are a Trojan Horse of Tyranny.
Our fundamental rights are being systematically stripped away by tyrannical governments around the world in a lock-step fashion never before seen in Human history.
We are being bullied by manipulative politicians drunk on power, hiding their atrocious agendas behind their false mantras of
"public health" or "the greater good"
Experimental injections with "secret ingredients" is a leaf straight out of Mengele's Nazi concentration camp playbook.
Nuremberg codes of consent are trashed by the Gates Gang Racketeers hell bent on ruling the world.
Many believe the only way out of the "pandemic" is to 'comply'. Nothing could be further from the truth.
We argue about the lack of debate in Science, but Robin urges us to urgently discuss our
HUMAN RIGHTS,
before it is too late..
Pursue HEALTH... Resist TYRANNY
https://t.me/FreedomTirade
Website: https://fnqldcc.com
Telegram: https://t.me/FNQCitizensCollective
By: Robin Monotti
Original url: https://odysee.com/@FreedomTirade:f/Rights:4
Robin Monotti on Telegram: https://t.me/robinmg
Robin Monotti, architect and human rights activist: Vaccine passports are a Trojan Horse of Tyranny.
Our fundamental rights are being systematically stripped away by tyrannical governments around the world in a lock-step fashion never before seen in Human history.
We are being bullied by manipulative politicians drunk on power, hiding their atrocious agendas behind their false mantras of
"public health" or "the greater good"
Experimental injections with "secret ingredients" is a leaf straight out of Mengele's Nazi concentration camp playbook.
Nuremberg codes of consent are trashed by the Gates Gang Racketeers hell bent on ruling the world.
Many believe the only way out of the "pandemic" is to 'comply'. Nothing could be further from the truth.
We argue about the lack of debate in Science, but Robin urges us to urgently discuss our
HUMAN RIGHTS,
before it is too late..
Pursue HEALTH... Resist TYRANNY
https://t.me/FreedomTirade
Keywords
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