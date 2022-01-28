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Darkness Cannot Be Expelled With Force, It Can Only Be Overwhelmed With Light
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52 views • January 28, 2022
“The global Corona conflict has rammed people into trenches. Invisible, lethal, viral weapons have replaced visible whistling bullets and thunderous bombs. As we don’t know who is calling the shots, it is difficult to tell how we can call a truce with imperceptible enemies. (“What do they hide behind their dirty aprons”)”
― Erik Pevernagie

“I have no fear of COVID-19, as I have been comfortable with dying for years.” 
― Steven Magee

“One thing I have seen spread faster than coronavirus: Connection – with family, friends, and our communities.” 
― Charles F. Glassman

“Whether voting Republican or Democrat, the result is the same: A corrupt corporate government.” 
― Steven Magee

“COVID-19 may dole out justice to corrupt politicians.” 
― Steven Magee

“Fear and anxiety many times indicates that we are moving in a positive direction, out of the safe confines of our comfort zone, and in the direction of our true purpose.” 
― Charles F. Glassman

“God deliver the world from distress.” 
― Lailah Gifty Akita


“The bats didn't start the covid, man did.
So let's just hope that man can end what he started.” 
― Anthony T. Hincks


Ivermectin ‘Works Throughout All Phases’ Of COVID According To Leaked Military Documents

"Enlighten The People, Generally, And Tyranny And Oppressions Of Body And Mind Will Vanish Like Spirits At The Dawn Of Day."
 Thomas Jefferson

“Please rise to help those in need, otherwise only the privileged will get out of this catastrophe alive.” 
― Abhijit Naskar


"Wisdom Is Not An Exclusive Possession Of The Intellectual Parts Of Society."
 Abhijit Naskar


“Even the smallest changes in our daily routine can create incredible ripple effects that expand our vision of what is possible.” 
― Charles F. Glassman


“The biggest criminals that I have met in life are working for the government. They make mass murderers look like amateurs.” 
― Steven Magee


“The elimination diet:
Remove anger, regret, resentment, guilt, blame, and worry.
Then watch your health, and life, improve.” 
― Charles F. Glassman

"Darkness Cannot Be Expelled With Force, It Can Only Be Overwhelmed With Light."
 Abhijit Naskar
Keywords
godgovernmentpandemicsystemtime lapseenemycovid
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy