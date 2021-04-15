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La mort étrange de l'un des rares présidents ayant défié l'OMS - John Magufuli (Tanzanie)
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1 view • April 15, 2021
La mort du Président MAGAFULY pose de sérieuses questions.
Anti-Covid 19 et anti-"vaccins", il représentait une "opposition" certaine à la mafia de BIG PHARMA
Très bonne analyse de Polly.
Elle décortique l'info et ce qui se cache derrière.
Anti-Covid 19 et anti-"vaccins", il représentait une "opposition" certaine à la mafia de BIG PHARMA
Très bonne analyse de Polly.
Elle décortique l'info et ce qui se cache derrière.
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