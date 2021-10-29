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Tom Hanks Commencement Address to the "Chosen Ones" - Time Pivot-centric 2020 (5/9/20)
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118 views • October 29, 2021
Interpreting Tom Hanks' 2020 Commencement Address to the "Chosen Ones" (graduating class of the Department of Theater, Dance and Motion Pictures) with a peculiar focus on this pivot of TIME
Psalm 28
Psalm 145
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Psalm 28
Psalm 145
Find more videos like this in our media catalogs:
https://theopenscroll.com/contentVideoAudio.htm
https://theopenscroll.com/contentPlaylists.htm
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