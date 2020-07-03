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United Nations Openly Hijacks U.S. Police Departments - Bowne Report - Infowars
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37 views • July 03, 2020
The Democrats emerged to ask for civility for Black Americans, when they have not shown a shred of civility toward the rest of America. Meanwhile after tens of millions of dollars worth of damage to NYC. Former Clinton and Obama Underling Lorreta Lynch is called upon by Attorney General Letitia James to oversee a predictably pro looters and neo liberal socialist instigator clean up job flying in the face of Federal oversight. On top of that, Lynch isn’t there to follow up on the millions of merchandise looted by “ peaceful”protesters. Loretta Lynch is there to further apply pressure to an already crippled NYPD.
original post:
https://banned.video/watch?id=5ee6568dc7a607002f12cd99
original post:
https://banned.video/watch?id=5ee6568dc7a607002f12cd99
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