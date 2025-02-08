BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
CHAPTER 1 of 30: 10 KINGS RULE AUDIOBOOK #UN #oneworldorder
Book of Revelation Commentary
Book of Revelation Commentary
14 followers
0
19 views • 2 months ago

CHRONICLES OF THE FINAL DAY AUDIO-BOOK


In 2037, Earth hangs on the edge of ruin, caught between

destruction and a fragile hope for renewal. The apocalyptic

prophecies of Revelation have come to life, throwing the

world into chaos, and Major Phoenix Bates is caught in a

dangerous struggle between duty and love.


Under the control of a powerful one-world government ruled

by ten kings, only a brave few—rebellious Christians and

Jews—dare to challenge the regime.


Five seals have been broken, the sixth is about to shatter

the sky, and the seventh will bring a seven-year tribulation

like no other. Plagues, disasters, and divine wrath loom

as humanity faces its darkest hour.


For more information refer to https://heavenscatalyst.org/truth/revelation-commentary/

Keywords
next10 years10 kings
