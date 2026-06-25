THE G7 DECLARATION: How the World's Leaders Signed Their Own Dismissal





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"I am the boss." Four words. Spoken at the G7. And the silence that followed was consent.





In this powerful briefing, Riccardo Bosi unpacks the seismic significance of President Trump's declaration at the G7 meeting. It was not a Trumpism. It was not ego. It was a formal declaration—just like the Declaration of Independence. A legal notice delivered in plain sight, using the old system's own rules to bring the old system down. The leaders of the world's remaining powers sat in silence. Their silence was consent. And with that, the old order received its official eviction notice.





But the deeper truth is about informed consent. Bosi draws a sharp line: the old system thrived on trickery—dropping hints in movies, exploiting ignorance of the law, manufacturing consent through sleight of hand. That era is ending. At any time, the white hats could have unleashed the military and left the planet a smoking ruin. But they didn't. They chose the painful, painstaking process of applying the old rules against the old empire. And now that process is complete.





July 4th, 2026 is not just America's Independence Day. It is the world's Independence Day. Because when the United States breaks free from the Admiralty system, the door opens for every nation to do the same.





NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned, but new ones crop up every week.





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NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned but new ones crop up every week.