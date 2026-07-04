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October 7th | The Hannibal Directive
The Prisoner
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288 views • 3 days ago

October 7’s Sanitized Story Just Cracked Open, And the Footage Is Damning.

For years, Americans were fed a heavily sanitized version of what really happened on October 7. One of the most advanced military and intelligence apparatuses on Earth stood down for seven hours while its own citizens were slaughtered and taken hostage by Hamas.

The Hannibal Directive, once dismissed as a fringe conspiracy theory, is now being confirmed as fact. The burned cars, flattened homes, and devastating human toll that were used to justify Israel’s military response, to justify mass devastation in Gaza, are now being confirmed as engineered by the Israeli government itself.

A new documentary is now surfacing footage of senior Israeli officials appearing to coordinate a mass Hannibal event in real time. In the opening hours of Operation Al-Aqsa Flood, while speaking with Israel’s Police Chief Kobi Shabtai, a senior officer is heard calling to implement the Hannibal Directive, ordering Gaza destroyed along with the Israeli captives still inside. Minister Itamar Ben Gvir then walks in and orders the camera turned off.

Charlie Kirk, shortly before his assassination, questioned: “Was there a stand-down order given by Israel on Oct. 7th? Six hours to respond? I don’t believe it. They’re going to ethnically cleanse Gaza.”The new footage now proves these questions weren't out of bounds.

https://x.com/BenSwann_/status/2073164884100194394

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israelben swannoctober 7ththe hannibal directive
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