Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
VAX LOVING HEALTH DIRECTOR KILLED BY VAX POISON INJECTIONS
channel image
High Hopes
3167 Subscribers
Donate Subscribe Star
268 views
Published Tuesday

bootcamp


Apr 22, 2024


Pedro Frisneda. Rest in peace.

https://twitter.com/tulloch1978/status/1782185953857097934


###


Pedro Frisneda is at Spectrum News NY1.

"Working early this morning at NY1 News with my boss, the NYC Health Commissioner. And I got my COVID vaccine! #ilovemyjob 💉 ❤️"

October 20, 2023

https://www.facebookDOTcom/pedro.frisneda/posts/pfbid02o121gatdUaTN4gk9tCGYsZxD8q8KbKbGFjmXvj3sat9Sy16bGW8R6T39k7VngQuol


###


Pedro Frisneda is feeling accomplished in New York City.

"After almost 5 years with the NYC Department of Health (DOHMH), I am leaving to become the new Associate Director of Outreach at the NYC Mayor's Office of Ethnic & Community Media. Excited for this new opportunity, it is hard to leave the DOHMH Press Office team, doing work that I loved with such committed and amazing colleagues/friends. I am humbled and grateful to have collaborated with so many dedicated, passionate, and professional DOHMH public servants devoted to keeping New Yorkers safe and healthy. I am thankful for all I have learned from them, especially during times of crisis, measles, COVID, monkeypox, etc., and although I am moving on, I will take the lessons learned with me. Let the next chapter begin!"

February 9, 2024

https://www.facebookDOTcom/pedro.frisneda/videos/372402022204334


###


Yasuha - Flyday Chinatown

https://www.youtubeDOTcom/watch?v=4X7ZvpwBiKA


###


DOWNLOAD:

https://seed171.bitchute.com/HcR3pLdZtqqE/bMtIByBMwECc.mp4

DOWNLOAD:

https://static-3.bitchute.com/live/cover_images/HcR3pLdZtqqE/bMtIByBMwECc_640x360.jpg


###


THANK YOU FOR WATCHING AND SHARING MY VIDS


Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/bMtIByBMwECc/

Keywords
poisonvaccinenew yorknycvaxkilledjabshotinjectionbootcamppedr frisnedahealth directory

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket