VAX LOVING HEALTH DIRECTOR KILLED BY VAX POISON INJECTIONS

bootcamp
Apr 22, 2024
Pedro Frisneda. Rest in peace.
https://twitter.com/tulloch1978/status/1782185953857097934
###
Pedro Frisneda is at Spectrum News NY1.
"Working early this morning at NY1 News with my boss, the NYC Health Commissioner. And I got my COVID vaccine! #ilovemyjob 💉 ❤️"
October 20, 2023
https://www.facebookDOTcom/pedro.frisneda/posts/pfbid02o121gatdUaTN4gk9tCGYsZxD8q8KbKbGFjmXvj3sat9Sy16bGW8R6T39k7VngQuol
###
Pedro Frisneda is feeling accomplished in New York City.
"After almost 5 years with the NYC Department of Health (DOHMH), I am leaving to become the new Associate Director of Outreach at the NYC Mayor's Office of Ethnic & Community Media. Excited for this new opportunity, it is hard to leave the DOHMH Press Office team, doing work that I loved with such committed and amazing colleagues/friends. I am humbled and grateful to have collaborated with so many dedicated, passionate, and professional DOHMH public servants devoted to keeping New Yorkers safe and healthy. I am thankful for all I have learned from them, especially during times of crisis, measles, COVID, monkeypox, etc., and although I am moving on, I will take the lessons learned with me. Let the next chapter begin!"
February 9, 2024
https://www.facebookDOTcom/pedro.frisneda/videos/372402022204334
###
Yasuha - Flyday Chinatown
https://www.youtubeDOTcom/watch?v=4X7ZvpwBiKA
###
DOWNLOAD:
https://seed171.bitchute.com/HcR3pLdZtqqE/bMtIByBMwECc.mp4
DOWNLOAD:
https://static-3.bitchute.com/live/cover_images/HcR3pLdZtqqE/bMtIByBMwECc_640x360.jpg
###
Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/bMtIByBMwECc/
