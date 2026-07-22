The Endgame Behind Global Chaos, an interview with Matt Bracken and Michael Yon

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What happens when multiple global crises collide? This discussion explores competing theories about where today's geopolitical conflicts, economic instability, and resource shortages could lead. If current trends continue, the consequences could reshape civilization in ways few are prepared to imagine.
#GlobalCrisis #Geopolitics #FutureTrends #Preparedness #WorldEvents #Civilization
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