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🔥 NOW London SUSPENDS Trading…
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190 views • March 03, 2022
WARNING! Look at what just happened in London England! It's stock market just suspended Russian stocks as they continue to plunge. Ukrainian credit cards stop working! However, they have crypto! Be prepared and protect your wealth.
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