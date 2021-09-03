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Do you smell smoke?
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73 views • September 03, 2021
https://firms.modaps.eosdis.nasa.gov/map/#t:adv;d:2021-08-26..2021-09-01;@0.0,0.0,2z
We all can't breathe. Covid is a disgusting cover story for mass genocide.
NASA KNEW in 2001 https://earthobservatory.nasa.gov/features/BiomassBurning
"Scientists estimate that humans are responsible for about 90% of biomass burning with only a small percentage of natural fires contributing to the total amount of vegetation burned."
We all can't breathe. Covid is a disgusting cover story for mass genocide.
NASA KNEW in 2001 https://earthobservatory.nasa.gov/features/BiomassBurning
"Scientists estimate that humans are responsible for about 90% of biomass burning with only a small percentage of natural fires contributing to the total amount of vegetation burned."
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