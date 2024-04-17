2024-4-17 fasting, anointing oil, passover reminder, AI warning, living to the Father's spiritual understanding





dates are from even of to even the next day...

~april 19th...pick out your offering for passover

~april 23rd...passover for 7 days

no work first or last day...

offer passover the night of the first...blood on lintels, do not go out

offer first fruit wave offering the 2nd day, and then remove the leaven...

no leaven shall be found in our house the remainder of the week, and neither shall we eat any leaven.......whosoever eateth any leaven shall be cut off from MY people!!

you shall eat unleavened bread 7 days!

the last day in as a sabbath, no work

an offering by fire each day (I accomplish this by bringing a meat and drink offering each day of the 7 days)

a meat offering consists of (olive oil, purified water, himalayan salt, and the finest wheat) mixed, griddled, anointing a corner with frankincense, and offering only that anointed part in the fire; accompanied by the pouring out of the wine (in which I use water)....7 days.

And if we have normal commands for normal days, like we will for the weekly sabbath, then we do not diminish from those commandments even if we are keeping passover; everything shall be done on its day accordingly; praise God.



