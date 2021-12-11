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Apostate Christians will become reptilian hybrid gay elites' sex slaves if silently condone crimes
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165 views • December 11, 2021
Religious Christian freaks love the following Bible verses and Jezebel and Sananda Jesus
1) God loves everyone and Sananda Jesus is “love and light”
2) Legalism is bad so do not follow the Bible verses
3) We will be raptured so take it easy and do not get persecuted by speaking out
4) All food is good to eat so eat like the Western female pastors to look like hippos
5) God will pour out blessings upon you so you will have lots of money instead of losing everything for Christ
6) Sing praises to the Lord and kundalini euphoric Christian satanic worship music
7) Multiply and prosper by making a lot of genetically-related descendants instead of serving Christ fully
8) Obey your pastors who are unbiblical fake job positions made up by Satan Lucifer
9) Do not give up social club fellowshipping in Illuminati churches to pay tithes
10) Pay unbiblical 10% salary tithe taxes to the Illuminati 501c3 churches
11) Support our troops who are the Draco’s genocide & narcotics & child trafficking ring
12) God bless America that is 33.3% non-human and the Draco avatar Donald Trump who will exterminate humans
13) Form ethnic churches and hang around with your narrow-minded genetically-related people like animal herds
14) Submit to your rulers and do not expose the black nobility families and their atrocities so you do not get assassinated
Religious Christian freaks hate the following Bible verses and Jesus
1) You will be persecuted and cooked alive by CIA microwave oven weapons if you follow Christ and speak truth
2) Your family will be your enemy and try to kill you
3) Whoever gives up family and wealth for Jesus’ sake will gain eternal life
4) Wear women’s head coverings because of the fallen angels
5) Do not cross-dress in men’s trousers because it is detestable to God
6) Gluttony obesity is sin and their god is their stomach
7) Semjaza’s medical science witchcraft is as the sin of rebellion
8) Tithe is Old Testament Law produce and grain to the Hebrew race Levitical priests
9) Stay single and serve the Lord if you are not already married instead of hunting in church for breeding mates
10) Women should not have authority over men or teach
11) Whoever places family first over God is not worthy to follow Jesus
12) Do not make the Temple of God into a den of thieves Christian ministry business and church corporation and donation business
13) God has appointed in the church first apostles and second prophets and third teachers and evangelists, and pastors are only a group of low level caretakers
14) Whoever divorces and marries a second spouse is an adulterer
Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
See full article at:
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/
Tags:
#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine
1) God loves everyone and Sananda Jesus is “love and light”
2) Legalism is bad so do not follow the Bible verses
3) We will be raptured so take it easy and do not get persecuted by speaking out
4) All food is good to eat so eat like the Western female pastors to look like hippos
5) God will pour out blessings upon you so you will have lots of money instead of losing everything for Christ
6) Sing praises to the Lord and kundalini euphoric Christian satanic worship music
7) Multiply and prosper by making a lot of genetically-related descendants instead of serving Christ fully
8) Obey your pastors who are unbiblical fake job positions made up by Satan Lucifer
9) Do not give up social club fellowshipping in Illuminati churches to pay tithes
10) Pay unbiblical 10% salary tithe taxes to the Illuminati 501c3 churches
11) Support our troops who are the Draco’s genocide & narcotics & child trafficking ring
12) God bless America that is 33.3% non-human and the Draco avatar Donald Trump who will exterminate humans
13) Form ethnic churches and hang around with your narrow-minded genetically-related people like animal herds
14) Submit to your rulers and do not expose the black nobility families and their atrocities so you do not get assassinated
Religious Christian freaks hate the following Bible verses and Jesus
1) You will be persecuted and cooked alive by CIA microwave oven weapons if you follow Christ and speak truth
2) Your family will be your enemy and try to kill you
3) Whoever gives up family and wealth for Jesus’ sake will gain eternal life
4) Wear women’s head coverings because of the fallen angels
5) Do not cross-dress in men’s trousers because it is detestable to God
6) Gluttony obesity is sin and their god is their stomach
7) Semjaza’s medical science witchcraft is as the sin of rebellion
8) Tithe is Old Testament Law produce and grain to the Hebrew race Levitical priests
9) Stay single and serve the Lord if you are not already married instead of hunting in church for breeding mates
10) Women should not have authority over men or teach
11) Whoever places family first over God is not worthy to follow Jesus
12) Do not make the Temple of God into a den of thieves Christian ministry business and church corporation and donation business
13) God has appointed in the church first apostles and second prophets and third teachers and evangelists, and pastors are only a group of low level caretakers
14) Whoever divorces and marries a second spouse is an adulterer
Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
See full article at:
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/
Tags:
#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine
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