US now reaching the Indian Ocean to seize tankers - Pentagon reports seizing the oil tanker Aquila II

Today, The US Department of Defense announced the interception and inspection of the tanker Aquila II, which "evaded the American blockade" in the Caribbean, and was subsequently detained in the INDOPACOM area of responsibility.

US military boards 'defiant oil tanker' in Indian Ocean

The Pentagon says Aquila II was intercepted after defying Trump’s Venezuela-linked shipping blockade.

The media attribute the tanker to the "shadow Russian fleet".