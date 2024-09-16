Mike Adams Sermon 041 - John 19 - All about MYRRH, the exotic resin present at both the BIRTH and DEATH of Christ

- Myrrh in the Bible and Its Significance (0:00)

- Nicodemus and the Embalming Mixture (1:42)

- Myrrh in the Old Testament and Its Uses (4:00)

- Myrrh in the New Testament and Its Spiritual Significance (9:07)

- Modern Uses and Health Benefits of Myrrh (16:01)

- Myrrh in Folklore and Ancient Practices (16:43)

- Myrrh's Role in the Bible and Its Connection to Christ (23:49)

- Myrrh's Environmental and Survival Functions (25:10)

- Myrrh's Modern Applications and Personal Experiences (28:14)

- Conclusion and Encouragement to Explore Myrrh (31:07)









For more updates, visit: http://www.brighteon.com/channel/hrreport