Mike Adams Sermon 041 - John 19 - All about MYRRH, the exotic resin present at both the BIRTH and DEATH of Christ

- Myrrh in the Bible and Its Significance (0:00)
- Nicodemus and the Embalming Mixture (1:42)
- Myrrh in the Old Testament and Its Uses (4:00)
- Myrrh in the New Testament and Its Spiritual Significance (9:07)
- Modern Uses and Health Benefits of Myrrh (16:01)
- Myrrh in Folklore and Ancient Practices (16:43)
- Myrrh's Role in the Bible and Its Connection to Christ (23:49)
- Myrrh's Environmental and Survival Functions (25:10)
- Myrrh's Modern Applications and Personal Experiences (28:14)
- Conclusion and Encouragement to Explore Myrrh (31:07)
