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WARNING To The Rich
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328 views • May 30, 2022
People think that being rich materially is being blessed by God, BUT Jesus didn't see it that way. Watch this short video to see the warning from Jesus.
For a longer video click this link (https://bit.ly/3COVcpc) to watch "What Does It Really Mean To Be Poor In Spirit?"
For inquiries email [email protected]
For a longer video click this link (https://bit.ly/3COVcpc) to watch "What Does It Really Mean To Be Poor In Spirit?"
For inquiries email [email protected]
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