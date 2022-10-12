Create New Account
An Eye-Opening Study of Biblical Scholarship
What did the book of Psalms originally mean, what has it come to mean over time in Jewish, Christian, and secular understandings, and how does one even go about answering these questions?

Marc Brettler is a member of the American Academy for Jewish Research and the Council of the Society of Biblical Literature. He's also a distinguished professor of Jewish and religious studies at Duke University.

