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Customer Service Disservice
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10 views • May 20, 2020
Craig and Jon give real-world examples of modern-day expectations for great customer service. Always insult your customers, never express empathy, and above all, the customer is always evil. This is the sure path to building a loyal customer base that will continue to grow throughout the years.
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Video, sound effects, and music from Storyblocks.com.
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Store: insertfoottheater.com/store
Facebook: insertfoottheater.com/facebook
Instagram: insertfoottheater.com/instagram
Twitter: insertfoottheater.com/twitter
YouTube: insertfoottheater.com/youtube
BitChute: insertfoottheater.com/bitchute
Brighteon: insertfoottheater.com/brighteon
Dailymotion: insertfoottheater.com/dailymotion
Video, sound effects, and music from Storyblocks.com.
Merchandise by Spreadshirt.com.
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