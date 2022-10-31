Create New Account
Jezebel & the Church of Thyatira (Letters to the 7 Churches)
Brenda Weltner
Published 24 days ago

Show notes:https://drive.google.com/file/d/1K9BlEmYjcvAqdjA1JYByVhIwksomVPz7/view?usp=share_link Previous videos on the 144,000 of Israel: https://youtu.be/Baua9eq3R0k https://youtu.be/sAtgQHoetA4 “Revelation: Chapter by Chapter” video playlist: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLTxyhlH52QW8enThPoV70b80YuTlgmVkl Please download the following timeline 'template'...even if you may not currently agree with my interpretation of how the events of Revelation may play out: A Kingdom of Priests: Timeline Template: 2022 and Beyond: https://drive.google.com/file/d/12H0Kg7m-oOUtAH1Ne3z5xUOty24HKw2H/view?usp=sharing Um Reino de Sacerdotes:Modelo (‘template’) da cronologia e notas explicativas (em julho 2022)https: //drive.google.com/file/d/1BZWz2QPYSUVgGuOyqed--pQKz30e6jfw/view?usp=sharing What if we’re still here in November? https://youtu.be/alCs2wWOb58 The Inheritance: https://youtu.be/ROKS6SwjgBE 7 year Tribulation?: https://youtu.be/FE1bxxeNXjs “In a Single Hour...” video: https://youtu.be/hwoapDAMbns Boot Camp: https://youtu.be/rMbt5fdYzxk Harlot series: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=N67OsPC5CTQ&list=PLTxyhlH52QW8BZGqGDRWgO_ICx_Jbbfpg&index=1&t=66s

revelation7 churchesjezebeleschatologybrenda weltnerthyatira

