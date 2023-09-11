Create New Account
A Startling New Take On The Prophecy Of Our Lady of Akita
John-Henry Westen


Our Lady of Akita warned that "The work of the devil will infiltrate even into the Church" — in such a way that one will see cardinals opposing cardinals, bishops against bishops. Most people fighting to establish a Culture of Life have interpreted this passage as the good opposing the bad — but there's a shocking twist that will leave faithful Catholics reeling. Now, John-Henry Westen unpacks the hidden meanings of Our Lady of Akita's warnings and the crisis facing faithful bishops, urging the need to pray for unity in the Truth — and for the future Catholic Church leadership.


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v3d9z76-a-startling-new-take-on-the-prophecy-of-our-lady-of-akita.html

prophecycatholicakitacrisisvirgin marywarningsculture of lifeour ladyjohn-henry westenhidden meaningsinfiltrate the churchwork of the devilcardinals opposing cardinalsbishops against bishopspray for unity in the truth

