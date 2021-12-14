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Dr Peter McCullough Discusses VAERS COVID Vaccine Safety Issues Exposes & Shows FDA CDC Massive Fraud
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82 views • December 14, 2021
Dr Peter McCullough Discusses VAERS COVID Vaccine Safety Issues Exposes & Shows FDA CDC Massive Fraud
Tim Truth
https://rumble.com/vqqvbj-dr-peter-mccullough-exposes-vaers-vaccine-safety-issues-to-joe-rogan-and-mi.html
https://odysee.com/@TimTruth:b/Mccullough-vaers-joe-rogan:4
Dr Peter McCullough Exposes VAERS Vaccine Safety Issues To Joe Rogan & Millions
"It seems to me early on there was an intentional very comprehensive suppression of early treatment in order to promote fear, suffering, isolation, hospitalization, and death. And it seemed to be completely organized and intentional in order to create acceptance for and then promote mass vaccination."
https://open.spotify.com/episode/0aZte37vtFTkYT7b0b04Qz?si=5P-nz5GnSX-QAqmND2uDwQ
Tim Truth
https://rumble.com/vqqvbj-dr-peter-mccullough-exposes-vaers-vaccine-safety-issues-to-joe-rogan-and-mi.html
https://odysee.com/@TimTruth:b/Mccullough-vaers-joe-rogan:4
Dr Peter McCullough Exposes VAERS Vaccine Safety Issues To Joe Rogan & Millions
"It seems to me early on there was an intentional very comprehensive suppression of early treatment in order to promote fear, suffering, isolation, hospitalization, and death. And it seemed to be completely organized and intentional in order to create acceptance for and then promote mass vaccination."
https://open.spotify.com/episode/0aZte37vtFTkYT7b0b04Qz?si=5P-nz5GnSX-QAqmND2uDwQ
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