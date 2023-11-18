"The Breaking Of The Dam": Kelly Reacts To Speaker Johnson Releasing 44,000 Hours of Jan. 6 Footage

On November 17th, 2023 Speaker Mike Johnson fulfilled his commitment to release the security camera footage from the January 6, 2021 protests at the US Capitol. Investigative journalist Julie Kelly is calling for a new Congressional investigation into the events on January 6.





Julie Kelly: “I want all of those four celebrity January 6 cops, Mike Fanone, Dan Hodges, Aquilino Ganell, and Harry Dunn. They not only lied under oath to Congress in that hearing, they have lied under oath in court testimony and victim impact statements that have prompted longer prison sentences because they’ve all lied about what they endured on January 6, what they saw, allegations of racism. Michael Fanone was almost killed. We also have footage that totally contradicts that. Those four need to be put back on the stand under oath and explain their lies.”





