The Broken Promise

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The Artemis II crew returns from a historic lunar mission, only to find Earth eerily silent and devastated by an unknown catastrophe. Their triumphant homecoming turns into a desperate search for answers amidst the ruins of civilization. After a terrifying period of isolation, they finally make contact with a handful of survivors. But what awaits them on the surface, and can humanity ever recover from such a cataclysm?