Gail Angeles - EMF, Environment & Our Bodies
What is happening
Published 15 hours ago

Celeste sits down with Gail Angeles to talk about EMF, diet, smart meters and the impact it has on your life.

Gail Angeles

https://www.rainbowherbals.com/

https://rainbowfoodrocks.com/


EMF Detectors

https://www.amazon.com/s?k=emf+detector&crid=39H1E0QEMCA8&sprefix=emf%2Caps%2C270&ref=nb_sb_ss_ts-doa-p_1_3


Chemical Free Body

Honest, pure and natural ingredients that taste great, and absolutely no harmful man-made chemicals, no binders or fillers, just pure concentrated nature!


https://chemicalfreebody.com/celeste

Use Code: celeste


Donate: https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/celestialrakiya

Celestial Report: https://celestialreport.com/

LinkTree: https://linktr.ee/celestesolum1

Celeste’s Articles: https://shepherdsheart.life/blogs/news


Celestial Report,

Keywords
emfdetoxnanobathallopathic medicineceleste solumelectro magneticgail angelesharmonic eggcelestial reportpulsing electricityfrequency rainbow food rocks smart meters

