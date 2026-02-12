BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Living For The Lord Jesus In 2026
Chartridge Mission Church
Chartridge Mission Church
9 views • 1 day ago

Popular International preacher Paul Ess delivers a strategic sermon on living for the Lord Jesus in 2026, using a slideshow to illustrate who and what blocks us from having the mind of the Holy Spirit. Paul Ess brings together various strategies from the Bible to help us walk in The Spirit in 2026 and beyond. And like a Chess tutorial, Paul's plan-of-action sermon will give you the strategic moves needed to win your opening, mid-game, and end-game against the wiles of the devil. Checkmate!


Paul Ess YouTube Playlist:

https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLeLtfVhcCUFv0kkvZEUAaIBTVjT8NptRx


Chartridge Mission Church, a beacon of faith, was founded in 1844 and remains in the village of Chartridge, just outside Chesham, in the picturesque Chiltern Hills of Buckinghamshire, England, UK.


We are a warm and welcoming fellowship and would be delighted to have you visit us in person. Join us for our Sunday service at 6 pm, followed by refreshments.


Our Church is fully accessible, with wheelchair ramps and an accessible toilet, ensuring everyone can participate in our services.


Chartridge Mission Church, Chapel Lane, Chartridge, Chesham, Buckinghamshire, HP5 2TH


The village Church with an international audience.


Support our work at Chartridge Mission Church:


Donations via Stewardship.org.uk:


https://www.stewardship.org.uk/partners/20005300


Cheques can be made payable to Chartridge Mission Church and sent to the above address for the attention of Pastor Barry Kempson.


Recorded on Sunday, 8th February 2026.


Join us for our Sunday service at 6 pm.


www.Chartridge.UK


The Friendliest Fellowship.

