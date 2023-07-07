SIMPLE terms of DEEP STATE CORPORATION

Police, ABA Judges, & mercenary military have been enforcing the business model now longTime in place. It is The Model that dictates. No 1 person can give orders. It is A.I. on automatic!If you think banking is 'over-your-head' or 'above-your-paygrade' you are in DEEP do-do (Stuck upon a Time-line/Right-of-Way from out of the movie sequel: 'Mad Max'). Banking is the number 1 controller of 'The World' System, due to it being the #1 agency-determination in accounting & accountability=responsibility of mankind. It is responsibility, whether 'self' or via a CONTRACTed REPRESENTATIVE=be it parasitic off others or claiming dependency (Devil's Contract) to a DEEP STATE rather than independence, as in a recorded Declaration of Independence!
True [un-incorporated] "Government focused on securing the rights, labor and property for all the people" under that forum (The Public). While, on the-other-hand, an incorporated private business venture [falsely identifying itself as a government] obtains labor by CONTRACTING (often via fraud=fooling suckers/"Freely eating of Lucifer's Apple"=having a free-choice* of Paths in this Universe) people to give/pledge most of their labor, rights, property, & children to supporting the owners/elite of said corporatocracy & ITs growing list/account of underlings/munchkins/Citizens at the top level by enslaving those of the middle class & more! =modern-day slavery = termed by the Public scfool System & mainline "News"media to be called: "Freedom," "Make the World safe for Democracy," & Climate Change is caused by too many persons & cow farts.
*Since the Police shot/executed Utahn, Chase Allan, 25, on March 1st, 2023 who recorded as a Sovereign "flying/displaying the Peace/Liberty Flag", there is NO LONGER a free-choice in contracting or not with the Devil's Ways. The Game has now changed. Under Universal Law people must have free-choice in "Making a deal with The Devil." This is why [much of] the Rothschild-type Luciferians are cutting-ties with the Deep State Satanists. ..We are now under a different phase of Earth's Great Cycle, as Yoga teachings would say.
?B.S.? ..More "White Hat shit?" Part CIA disinfo. .."Saving us in 2 weeks!" ..the 30th? (I say: The Merovingians are NOT jews [originally]; certainly not khazar. Many whites have a varying small % of Merovingian blood: 1 of The 13 Tribes. https://www.historicmysteries.com/merovingian/ Basically: The Catholics accept the Pope as a REPRESENTATIVE between them & The Creator, while the Protestants see themselves as being independent to communicate/deal with Source without contracting with a go-between REPRESENTATIVE [Kind of like being Sovereign]! U.S.Inc.Citizen-slaves are such because they have contracted with REPRESENTATIVEs also to make deals with [pledged to] the Devil-Luciferians [But now has degenerated into Deal-with-Satanists!]. The khazars attempt to take-over [by mixing with] this bloodline & propagandize all to accept khazars as superior/king-of-the-world [via Zionism].)
