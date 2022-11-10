Create New Account
CHP Talks: Preston Manning—National Citizens Inquiry
CHP Canada
Published 19 days ago |

November 10, 2022: My guest this week is the Honourable Preston Manning, political veteran and former Leader of Her Majesty’s Loyal Opposition. Mr. Manning has just launched a National Citizens Inquiry that will investigate the protective measures implemented by the Government in response to COVID: Were they effective and appropriate? Did they cause harm to the citizens of Canada? What could have or should have been done differently? The National Citizens Inquiry is seeking citizen recommendations for commissioners and endorsements of this important work. There are also opportunities to donate as this project is not taxpayer-funded.

Learn more about the National Citizens Inquiry at:

https://nationalcitizensinquiry.ca


