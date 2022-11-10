CHP Talks: Preston Manning—National Citizens Inquiry

November 10, 2022: My guest this week is the Honourable Preston Manning, political veteran and former Leader of Her Majesty’s Loyal Opposition. Mr. Manning has just launched a National Citizens Inquiry that will investigate the protective measures implemented by the Government in response to COVID: Were they effective and appropriate? Did they cause harm to the citizens of Canada? What could have or should have been done differently? The National Citizens Inquiry is seeking citizen recommendations for commissioners and endorsements of this important work. There are also opportunities to donate as this project is not taxpayer-funded.
Learn more about the National Citizens Inquiry at:
https://nationalcitizensinquiry.ca
Watch and subscribe to all censored and banned CHP Canada content at our Brighteon Channel: https://brighteon.com/channel/chpcanada
CHP TALKS is also now available as a podcast; subscribe and listen at:
Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/ca/podcast/chp-talks/id1517269201
buzzsprout: https://www.buzzsprout.com/1134824
For more information on our party, visit us at http://www.chp.ca
Support us by donating here: https://www.chp.ca/donate
GAB: https://gab.com/CHPCanada
MINDS: https://www.minds.com/CHPCanada
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/CHPCanada
FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/CHP.ca.Canada/
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.