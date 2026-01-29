Liberty Over Labels in Modern Politics, an interview with Kyle Seraphin

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Left. Right. Red. Blue. What if those labels are the trap? This conversation cuts through partisan noise to focus on liberty, constitutional principles, and critical thinking. A republic isn’t meant to be ruled by mobs or trends—it’s meant to protect individual freedom above all else.
#Liberty #IndependentThinking #Constitution #BeyondPolitics #FreeSpeech
