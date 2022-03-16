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NATO Membership Timeline... NATO Was Founded In Collaboration With a Number Of Nazi War Criminals
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24 views • March 16, 2022
NATO was founded in collaboration with a number of Nazi war criminals, who were appointed by the imperialists to continue their war against Russia from a new, more advantageous position: one of unity with all the imperialist powers that had opposed Germany.
NATO is Arming and Training Azov Neo-Nazis in Ukraine
#Ukraine #Donbass #AzovNeoNazis #Zelensky #Russia #Putin #NATO
Visit my Telegram Channel: https://t.me/PainComing
Visit me on Gab: @Dv8
Visit me on Gettr: @CodyAlexander
NATO is Arming and Training Azov Neo-Nazis in Ukraine
#Ukraine #Donbass #AzovNeoNazis #Zelensky #Russia #Putin #NATO
Visit my Telegram Channel: https://t.me/PainComing
Visit me on Gab: @Dv8
Visit me on Gettr: @CodyAlexander
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