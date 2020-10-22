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Big Bang Theory: Inside Hunter Biden's Four Million Dollar Smoking Hollywood Hills Crack Houses
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210 views • October 22, 2020
Hunter Biden obviously has been making some serious money the past few years as you will see in this video he had been renting a beautiful Hollywood Hills Villa style house in recent years and according to media reports he was paying upwards to $12,000 a month in rent, yet he was still being a dead beat father to a love child that he had with a Stripper who had to chase him through the courts for a paternity test. hunter is a real piece of work and Joe Biden and step mother Jill should be proud of his actions. In the recent photos revealed by the New York Post we have been able to decode through the coordinates on his IPhone upload where he was smoking the crack. I have found out through his business registration the house that he is renting and funny enough the house where he was smoking the crack in the bath tub we have been able to identify the home and surprise, surprise who owned it back on August 27th, 2018 when Biden was taking selfies of him smoking the Rock. This Hunter Biden and Joe Biden story is not going to be going away anytime soon. We will continue to watch it and report on it.
#BigBangTheory
#HunterBiden
#Election2020
Related Global Agenda videos:
"Will Incoming Asteroid (2018VP1) 'Rock' Joe Biden's Run to the White House on the Eve of the 2020 Election?"
https://youtu.be/8XgpcaCqzC0
"Is the Hunter Biden Rudy Story Being Sacrificed Over the Latest Benghazi Navy Seal Team 6 Cover-Up?" https://youtu.be/veEtNwz5fig
Related links:
https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/politics/hunter-biden-renting-12-000-per-month-hollywood-home-while-defying-child-support-suit
https://opencorporates.com/companies/us_dc/EXTUID_2896405
https://www.zillow.com/homedetails/7560-Jalmia-Way-Los-Angeles-CA-90046/60115633_zpid/
https://stjamescanter.com/just-sold-7560-jalmia-way-los-angeles-ca-90046/
#BigBangTheory
#HunterBiden
#Election2020
Related Global Agenda videos:
"Will Incoming Asteroid (2018VP1) 'Rock' Joe Biden's Run to the White House on the Eve of the 2020 Election?"
https://youtu.be/8XgpcaCqzC0
"Is the Hunter Biden Rudy Story Being Sacrificed Over the Latest Benghazi Navy Seal Team 6 Cover-Up?" https://youtu.be/veEtNwz5fig
Related links:
https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/politics/hunter-biden-renting-12-000-per-month-hollywood-home-while-defying-child-support-suit
https://opencorporates.com/companies/us_dc/EXTUID_2896405
https://www.zillow.com/homedetails/7560-Jalmia-Way-Los-Angeles-CA-90046/60115633_zpid/
https://stjamescanter.com/just-sold-7560-jalmia-way-los-angeles-ca-90046/
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