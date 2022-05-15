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Succubus, Sexual Demons, Vampirism and the Quest for looshing off of our Energetic Field
Sergeant Schultz
Sergeant Schultz
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140 views • May 15, 2022
Sources: Chloe Hudson "How to spot a Succubus" https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vlzdc3tcrsY
Akvile Sava "How Do People Get Incubus And Succubus" https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Z2Ohi-4eUmg
Astral Club "Haunted by a Succubus!" https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IU0ecF4gpsM

" Some people have the misfortunate of meeting demons in their lives. One such entity that some people encounter is a succubus. A succubus is a demon in female form that appears to men. Interactions with a succubus can lead to intense injuries or even death. There is a male counterpart to a succubus known as an incubus. Both beings are deadly and have evil intent towards their victims. Both creatures have been featured in literature and movies, but many believe them to be real and incredibly dangerous. To encounter a succubus is to be in danger of death, but some people have survived the meeting. Below, read about one man's encounter with a demon and how he survived. In December 2012, in Bakersfield, California, a young man named Ethan had a demonic encounter." https://www.liveabout.com/succubus

"Unusual cases of succubus: A cultural phenomenon manifesting as part of psychopathology" https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC6198602/

"Spirit Lovers: Incubus and Succubus Attacks " https://www.liveabout.com/spirit-lovers-incubus-and-succubus-attacks-2594488

"Moksha from Earth" about the lighttrap: https://bit.ly/3ghTUZU
"Archons rule Earth" about the 7 planetary rulers: https://bit.ly/3D0RDfl
"Dark Side of Jesus" about John, the true Christos: https://bit.ly/3xZLP24

Watch: "Jesus was a Usurper" https://odysee.com/@SergeantSchultz:2/Lynn-Picknett---Jesus-was-a-Usurper,-John-the-Baptist-was-the-True-Christ.-The-Johannite-Tradition.:9
Watch: "The Templar Revelation" https://odysee.com/@SergeantSchultz:2/Lynn-Picknett---Mary-Magdalene:9
!!! MUST WATCH - Psychic project on "Freedom from Soul-Loosh Harvesting"!!! https://odysee.com/@SergeantSchultz:2/Samsara-and-Rebirth:b
Keywords
deathdemonssoulafterlifeastral travelarchonsvampireslooshout of bodyauraspiritworld
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