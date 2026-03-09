© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Air defense at the US base in Erbil, Iraqi Kurdistan.
On a video that was too short, description: Looks like a strike on the US base in Erbil.
Adding from another video description: Iranian missile flying past air defenses. A strike can be seen at the end of the video, but it's really far away.
🚨🇮🇷 BREAKING: Iran has reportedly struck Orot Rabin in Hadera, Israel's largest power station. Complete power outage reported in Tel Aviv.
Orot Rabin generates 2,590 MW, roughly 19% of Israel's total electricity capacity. It sits on the Mediterranean coast, 45 km north of Tel Aviv, and feeds power to the entire central Israeli grid.