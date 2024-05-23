How To Speak Without Regret: Building Stronger Marriages with Wise Words

In this devotional message, the speaker reflects on the importance of proper communication, particularly in relationships. Citing various scriptures, including Proverbs 14:29, Proverbs 16:32, and Proverbs 15:28, the speaker emphasizes the value of being slow to anger, thinking carefully before speaking and choosing words wisely. The speaker encourages listeners to count their blessings and draw lessons from the Bible to improve their communication with loved ones. Key points include the significance of controlling one's tongue, the impact of words on others, and speaking with wisdom and kindness to foster better relationships.
00:00 Opening Greetings and Introduction to Devotions
00:24 The Importance of Counting Your Blessings
01:17 Embracing the Blessings of Life and Relationships
01:41 The Art of Communication in Relationships
02:07 Navigating the Dangers of the Tongue
02:54 Wisdom from Proverbs on Communication
05:15 The Power and Impact of Words
06:51 Practical Advice for Effective Communication
12:19 Closing Prayer and Farewell
