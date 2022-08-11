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Visser, Bloody Visser [2022] is a mostly-secular broadcast that allows Pastor Visser to make final statements regarding Yahweh's Truth, Dr. James Paul Wickstrom and former cohosts before returning to the ministerial path CPM established at the turn of the century. Warrior of YHVH joins the show once again for over four hours of parody, current events and updates. Unlike other episodes of Yahweh's Truth this animated lecture contains adult language.