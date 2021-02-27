How to Negotiate Fees 💸 12 ways to save money on phone, banking, and other bills

Even if you aren't in sales or business, you can benefit almost every day from sharpening your negotiating abilities. Over the years, I've saved myself and my businesses thousands (somewhere in the five-figure range) of dollars in fees from my service providers.

Here I break down the mindset, communication style, influence methods, issue-leveraging techniques, and lines to use...





Read 📑 Everything mentioned here

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/blog/life-hacks/618-how-to-negotiate-fees





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I'm not a doctor, medical professional, or trained therapist. I'm a researcher and pragmatic biohacking practitioner exercising free speech to share evidence as I find it. I make no claims. Please practice skepticism and rational critical thinking. You should consult a professional about any serious decisions that you might make about your health. Affiliate links here support Limitless Mindset.





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