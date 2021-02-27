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How to Negotiate Fees 💸 12 ways to save money on phone, banking, and other bills
jroseland
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32 views • February 27, 2021

Even if you aren't in sales or business, you can benefit almost every day from sharpening your negotiating abilities. Over the years, I've saved myself and my businesses thousands (somewhere in the five-figure range) of dollars in fees from my service providers.

Here I break down the mindset, communication style, influence methods, issue-leveraging techniques, and lines to use...


Read 📑 Everything mentioned here

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/blog/life-hacks/618-how-to-negotiate-fees


Confused?

Invest at least $150 in your Biohacking and get a helpful 30-minute free Biohacking consulting call with me. See my recommended Nootropics sources and Biohacking products here:

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/membership/secret-society

Forward a receipt of at least $150 to [email protected]


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I'm not a doctor, medical professional, or trained therapist. I'm a researcher and pragmatic biohacking practitioner exercising free speech to share evidence as I find it. I make no claims. Please practice skepticism and rational critical thinking. You should consult a professional about any serious decisions that you might make about your health. Affiliate links here support Limitless Mindset.


Content Copyright LimitlessMindset.com. All Rights Reserved.

Keywords
social engineeringhow to negotiate feesnegotiate with customer servicecommunication stylecommunication skillsnegotiate a refundpersonal finance lifehacksask for more than what you wantnegotiate a discountpersuasion skills
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy