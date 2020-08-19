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WUHAN'lılar 3 aydır koronavirüs vakası olmamasını KALABALIK HAVUZ PARTİSİYLE kutladı
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33 views • August 19, 2020
Fransız basın ajansı AFP'ye göre söz konusu görüntüler, Wuhan’ın neredeyse üç aydır süren sokağa çıkma yasaklarının yavaşça azaltılmasının ardından Haziran ayında yeniden açılmaya başlayan Wuhan Maya Plajı Su Parkı’nda düzenlenen bir müzik festivalinin konserinden.
Yerel medya kaynakları, parkın sadece normal ziyaretçi sayısının yarısına izin verdiğini, ancak konser sırasında çekilen fotoğraflarda veya videolarda yüz maskelerinin görülmediğini ve sosyal bir mesafenin bulunmadığını bildirdi.
Wuhan Holds Huge Concert Pool Party After Three Months Of No Reported Coronavirus Cases
https://www.forbes.com/sites/carlieporterfield/2020/08/18/wuhan-holds-
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huge-concert-pool-party-after-three-months-of-no-reported-coronavirus-cases/#608caae4e0ef
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https://hollywoodunlocked.com/wuhan-holds-massive-pool-party-celebrating-3-months-of-no-new-covid-19-cases/
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https://twitter.com/AFP/status/1295345558270488577?s=20
Yerel medya kaynakları, parkın sadece normal ziyaretçi sayısının yarısına izin verdiğini, ancak konser sırasında çekilen fotoğraflarda veya videolarda yüz maskelerinin görülmediğini ve sosyal bir mesafenin bulunmadığını bildirdi.
Wuhan Holds Huge Concert Pool Party After Three Months Of No Reported Coronavirus Cases
https://www.forbes.com/sites/carlieporterfield/2020/08/18/wuhan-holds-
***
huge-concert-pool-party-after-three-months-of-no-reported-coronavirus-cases/#608caae4e0ef
***
https://hollywoodunlocked.com/wuhan-holds-massive-pool-party-celebrating-3-months-of-no-new-covid-19-cases/
***
https://twitter.com/AFP/status/1295345558270488577?s=20
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