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Illuminati pastors' Christmas Easter Halloween business is feeding energy to mass child sacrifices
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57 views • March 01, 2022
*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) headquarters and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (March 2022). Satan Lucifer’s Illuminati religious system’s “ordained & allowed & trained” church pastors' Christmas Easter Halloween celebrations are feeding black magic energy to the demons to sacrifice thousands of children on these days. These Western feminist nations’ “women’s equality” pastors and religious Christian freak hordes, who are redefining Bible verses and rebelling against women’s head coverings so that their heads are controlled by the fallen angels, are celebrating these satanic festivals for Satan Lucifer to feed black magick energy to the torture & lesbian raping & sacrifice & eating of thousands of children who are kidnapped. The reptilian hybrid “gay mafia elites” school teachers give each other eye signals to show which children will be kidnapped and sacrificed for these Christmas and Easter and Halloween and Valentine reptilian hybrid Pedogate Pizzagate “White House Pizza Night” pedophile cannibal Satanist rituals and to be eaten. They are taken to other locations or nations where the children cannot speak the language or the city’s police are all Satanist pedophile cannibals, if they escape. A lot of children are fed to the dragons as their bride. Two of the dragons are located on the Windsor castle property and under the Epstein Island. After we real Christians exposed both places, they were pouring cement into those underground dungeons, so they probably moved them to other location by now. As soon as we real Christians expose them, they have their New Age Luciferian Wicca witch “fake truth movement” light workers white witches announce that those places have been destroyed and all the Illuminati arrested and executed, so everything is all going to be fine now. The dumb pastors and religious Christians cheer Donald Trump and the fake White Hat heroes, and go back to their normal lives, thinking that they do not have to expose anything anymore like the real Christians do, in order to get cooked alive by CIA microwave oven weapons from next door homes and rooms every day. Satan Lucifer knows how these “women’s equality” “women’s head coverings rebelling fallen angel head controlled” religious Christians and pastors think. Satan Lucifer’s millions of earth’s hidden matriarchy rulers Pedogate Pizzagate “White House Pizza Night” pedophile cannibal Satanist reptilian hybrid feminists are cutting off the genitals of the millions of children they sacrifice on the satanic festival Christmas, which the pastors and religious Christians celebrate, and they are putting those genitals on their faces as cosmetics to mock God and the human homo-sapiens specie. Christmas is a festival when they give gifts of their hated human specie’s body parts (Genesis 3:15) to the millions of other reptilian hybrid “gay mafia elite” witches. They may eat them or use them as cosmetics or keep them as trophies or use high-pressurized incinerators to make them into diamonds which they wear. The thousands of human specie children are slaughtered like livestock for their “gay mafia elites” and “matriarchal rulers’” Christmas dinners and Easter church lunches and Halloween party desserts. Sandra Bullock and Oprah Winfrey admitted this.
Photos at: https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver
Photos at: https://gab.com/humanracesurvivalresistance
Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
See full article at:
https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/
https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver
Tags:
#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine
Photos at: https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver
Photos at: https://gab.com/humanracesurvivalresistance
Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
See full article at:
https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/
https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver
Tags:
#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine
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