Babylon is fallen: SDA’s association with the Catholic Church

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This video exposes the Seventh Day Adventist (SDA) and her association with the Roman Catholic Church, the Mother Of Harlots And Abominations Of The Earth, as prophesied in Revelation 17:1-5.



The SDA is a sister to fallen Babylon; is part of the Laodicean era of the church and is in apostasy. Please visit www.sdcministries.org for more information.



The following evidence point to the SDA’s falling away from the truth:



1. The SDA church once kept the statement of faith established by the pioneers in the mid-19th century; however, today’s SDA General Conference has changed the statement of faith and of beliefs.



2. The SDA keeps pagan festivals including Christmas and Easter.



3. The SDA has embraced worldliness including homosexual marriages (e.g. in Loma Linda).



4. The SDA is part of the Vatican's ecumenical movement for a one world religion.



5. Some of the SDA churches observe Sunday, the first day of the week, which is kept by pagan Christianity and sun-worshipers in honor of the sun god Mithra, rather than the Most High’s seventh-day Sabbath which the Creator asks us to remember!



6. The SDA also represents the image of the Vatican beast of church and state by being a 501c3 registered organization. Accordingly, the SDA has become an agent of the government and is restricted of preaching openly Bible prophecy.



7. Veteran SDA pastors have openly said from the pulpit that the god of islam is the same as the our Loving Creator of the Universe!



The SDA, which was part of the 9th hour movement, is in a Laodicean state to which Christ says He will spew thee out of His mouth in Revelation 3:14-20.



In brotherly love, to all SDA members, please GET OUT of Babylon and apostasy by getting out of the SDA (Revelation 18:1-4).



May the peace of Christ be upon you!



You are welcome to attend online Sabbath worship services on Sabbath evening at sundown as well as on Sabbath morning with the Seventh-Day Christians Church on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SSRChurch777/







For more information and videos on Christian beliefs and Bible prophecy, please visit www.sdcministries.org along with the following channels:



Mark of the Vatican beast: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCfPW9iM6FcVnZ7ButrGqPvg



SDCMinistries: https://www.youtube.com/c/1SDCMINISTRIES



ThirstyforTruth: https://www.youtube.com/user/Jrskelt11



John of Revelation: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7Rn7grrHt9ZXgmbY1waVbA/



Pray Without Ceasing: https://www.youtube.com/c/PrayWithoutCeasing777



Music TV DCMEDIA: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCTk-OMnX-PhfXMbLhWQrOkg



For pastoral advice and guidance, pastor Craig can be reached at [email protected].