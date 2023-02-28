GLENN BECK | Bill O’Reilly on why Pete Buttigieg just RUINED HIS CAREER

One of the biggest stories of the week, says Bill O’Reilly, is the SELF-DESTRUCTION Pete Buttigieg inflicted upon his political career…potentially forever.
O’Reilly joins Glenn to discuss how Buttigieg — thanks to how the Transportation Secretary responded to the East Palestine, Ohio tragedy — may have just ruined his future prospects in D.C.: ‘Beck…there is not one person listening to us right now…[that] would cast a ballot for Pete Buttigieg for ANYTHING.’
Plus, O’Reilly and Glenn discuss the latest in the Ukraine/Russia war, how China may become involved, and Joe Biden’s trip overseas…
