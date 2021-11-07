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God is Not Finished With America with Veronika West on Truth Unveiled TV with Paul Oebel
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10 views • November 07, 2021
A NATION SET AS A SIGNET RING CALLED TO NAIL ITS COLORS TO THE MAST. When a ship in battle still has some fight left, God will place a signet ring on to remember HIS promise and the flag colors will be nailed to the mast of the ship. God is not finished with America - He has a great plan. This show will lay it out for you, with God's intentions and desire to USE HIS REMNANT!
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As you have requested, here are ways to donate:
🔴 TEXT TO GIVE: Text "Give +the Amount" to 949-989-5751
🔴 Monthly Recurring Donation: https://www.patreon.com/faithtv
🔴 Donate Bank to Bank via Zelle: Send to [email protected]
🔴 Donate via Paypal: https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/faithunveiled
🔴 CashApp: $FaithUnveiled
🔴 Venmo App: @FaithTV
🔴 Purchase from MyPillow.com and use code FUNTV for up to 50% discounts
Or you can mail a donation to:
Faith Unveiled Network
30251 Golden Lantern, Ste E 374
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
-- Website:
https://faithunveilednetwork.com
-- Website:
https://truthunveiled.tv
-- Mobile App:
http://faithunveiledapp.com
-- Like us on Facebook:
https://www.facebook.com/faithunveilednetwork
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