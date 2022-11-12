Create New Account
"FLIPSIDE" - MY JOURNEY INTO THE AFTERLIFE
Published 16 days ago |

Award winning filmmaker Richard Martini explores startling new evidence of life after death via "between lives," where we reportedly find loved ones, soul mates and spiritual teachers. Examines reports by people under deep hypnosis who claim to experience the same things in the Afterlife; interviews with Michael Newton, hypnotherapists, and filmed Past life regressions with music by Phillip Glass.

deathjesushypnosisafterlifelife purposereincarnationpast life regressionsoul groupsjourney of the soulflipsidemichael newtonlife between lives

