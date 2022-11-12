"FLIPSIDE" - MY JOURNEY INTO THE AFTERLIFE

Award winning filmmaker Richard Martini explores startling new evidence of life after death via "between lives," where we reportedly find loved ones, soul mates and spiritual teachers. Examines reports by people under deep hypnosis who claim to experience the same things in the Afterlife; interviews with Michael Newton, hypnotherapists, and filmed Past life regressions with music by Phillip Glass.
