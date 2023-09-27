STATE OF EMERGENCY DECLARED*PHILADELPHIA CHAOS*WILL LEADERSHIP START TO FALL & HAVE TO STEP DOWN?*

PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO OUR NEWEST CHANNEL HEEARTS OMMM!
https://www.youtube.com/@heeartsommm1934
For truly uplifting energies & frequencies in these times!
To Set Up An Appointment for Energy Work (A Combination Of Reiki, Qigong, & Pranic Healing & others)-Vedic Astrological Charts-Spritual Coaching-Negative Entity Clearing-Connecting To Spirit Guides-Guardian Angels-Loved Ones That Passed On-Tarot Readings-Wellness Coaching (Diet, Nutrition, Meditation, Mantras, Qigong) Please Email Us At [email protected]
Check Out Our Reviews & Website
https://www.evolutionaryenergyarts.com/
Build Your Health With High Quality Supplements & Help Support EEARTS With Medicinal Foods!
https://mfoods.shop/eea
We Operate On A Donation Basis Through Ko-fi
https://ko-fi.com/A1804H1T
Please Subscribe to our Channels
EEARTS
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCF6kkR2Q__EiCyNW0VFu_kg
Evolutionary Energy Arts
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCd1BwLPKKXBgReBnimOX6JA/
Rumble
https://rumble.com/user/EEARTS
Brighteon
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/eearts
Bitchute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/G0fICtrwpdKp/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/L98QhpY6aNjt/
For As Little As $1 Become A Patreon & Support The EEA Family! https://www.patreon.com/evolutionaryenergyarts
Buy the channel a coffee 😊 https://ko-fi.com/A1804H1T
Thank you so much for your support!
https://twitter.com/CitizenFreePres/status/1706852945449320924
https://twitter.com/JohnBasham/status/1706829598636347504
https://twitter.com/nicksortor/status/1706798291995005099
https://twitter.com/rawsalerts/status/1706897659968020861
https://twitter.com/CaptCoronado/status/1706796642781851962
https://twitter.com/CollinRugg/status/1706742994794316166
https://twitter.com/TheTorontoSun/status/1706764907155182033
https://twitter.com/konstructivizm/status/1706812141423276482
https://twitter.com/buitengebieden/status/1706756556082081882
https://twitter.com/DrLoupis/status/1707002508504089027
https://twitter.com/ThevoiceAlexa/status/1707016614833496149
https://twitter.com/RepJamesComer/status/1706777879290290624
https://twitter.com/WallStreetSilv/status/1706796476301500669
https://twitter.com/EdKrassen/status/1706748833567236328
https://twitter.com/GordonGChang/status/1706787042326184082
https://twitter.com/Michael_Yon/status/1706810173791092780
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.