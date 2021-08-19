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How Tough Is Covid-19?
Decoding the Deception
Decoding the Deception
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44 views • August 19, 2021
ZeroHedge reports that according to a Landmark Study, Oxford University has announced the Covid-s9 Vaccines are not as effective as advertised. I am Shocked! Shocked, I tell you! That launched train of thought and investigation that took us to Dr. Mercola's Covid-19 book and then to the Annals of Internal Medicine with a final stop at the CDC for some actual numbers. Along the way I get to show the usefulness of my brand new website.

Our Website can be found at www.decodingthedeception.com

ZeroHedge - Landmark Study Proves COVID Vaccines Much Less Effective Than Advertised
https://decodingthedeception.com/document-knowledge-base-2/landmark-study-proves-covid-vaccines-much-less-effective-than-advertised-zerohedge/

Annals of Internal Medicine - Infection Fatality Ratios for COVID-19 Among Noninstitutionalized Persons 12 and Older: Results of a Random-Sample Prevalence Study
https://decodingthedeception.com/document-knowledge-base-2/infection-fatality-ratios-for-covid-19-among-noninstitutionalized-persons-12-and-older-results-of-a-random-sample-prevalence-study-annals-of-internal-medicine/

Weekly Open VAERS Report for August 6, 2021
Weekly Open VAERS Report for August 6, 2021 – Decoding the Deception

CDC - Weekly Updates by Select Demographic and Geographic Characteristics
https://www.cdc.gov/nchs/nvss/vsrr/covid_weekly/index.htm

Our Recommended Reading - Secular/Conspiracy Page
https://decodingthedeception.com/secular-political/

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FAIR USE NOTICE This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review and news reporting which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review and news reporting is not an infringement of copyright.

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Keywords
johnson and johnsonoxfordzerohedgemodernadr mercolapfizerastrazenecavaccine mandatecovid-19 deathsvaccine efficacyevil pharmaceutical companiesopenvaersmandatory covid-19 vaccinesdr mercola covid-19 book
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