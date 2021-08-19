How Tough Is Covid-19?

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ZeroHedge - Landmark Study Proves COVID Vaccines Much Less Effective Than Advertised
https://decodingthedeception.com/document-knowledge-base-2/landmark-study-proves-covid-vaccines-much-less-effective-than-advertised-zerohedge/
Annals of Internal Medicine - Infection Fatality Ratios for COVID-19 Among Noninstitutionalized Persons 12 and Older: Results of a Random-Sample Prevalence Study
https://decodingthedeception.com/document-knowledge-base-2/infection-fatality-ratios-for-covid-19-among-noninstitutionalized-persons-12-and-older-results-of-a-random-sample-prevalence-study-annals-of-internal-medicine/
Weekly Open VAERS Report for August 6, 2021
Weekly Open VAERS Report for August 6, 2021 – Decoding the Deception
CDC - Weekly Updates by Select Demographic and Geographic Characteristics
https://www.cdc.gov/nchs/nvss/vsrr/covid_weekly/index.htm
Our Recommended Reading - Secular/Conspiracy Page
https://decodingthedeception.com/secular-political/
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