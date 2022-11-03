How to Avoid Stress and Anxiety Naturally Old Mountain Remedies - Walt Cross

Stress is the number one diagnosis in America today. Are there natural treatments for stress and anxiety? What are the components of a natural stress management plan? Learn about the lifestyle habits, vitamins, minerals and herbs that can help you heal from the effects of stress and anxiety. Everyone experiences stress and anxiety to a certain degree because stress is a natural and normal part of everyday life. But stress can build up and put you at risk for serious health problems. What are the effects of stress and anxiety on the body and mind? In this presentation Walt Cross looks into how stress affects us both mentally and physically. He also shares what science reveals about how the eight laws of health protect against stress and anxiety and covers natural treatments for stress and anxiety. Although it would be impossible to eliminate stress, we can learn to control how stress affects us and how we respond to it. Stress has measurable effects on various systems within us. Therefore, taking a proactive approach to stress management is imperative. But where do we start? Learn to identify controllables and non-controllables, the positive lifestyle changes we can make, and the herbs and natural foods that can help alleviate the symptoms and effects of stress and anxiety.