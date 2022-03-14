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Offering Holistic Treatment To Disorders That Are Commonly Misunderstood
Finding Genius Podcast
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44 views • March 14, 2022
Joining us today is Patricia Stott, who is part of Elevation Wellness, a treatment center centered around a holistic approach to health and wellness. In this episode, Patricia will be discussing her research and treatment of conditions such as Ehler’s-Danlos Syndromes (EDS), autoimmune disorders, and Hypermobility Spectrum Disorders. As a person that suffers from EDS herself, Patricia is dedicated to the restorative therapy practices surrounding EDS and disorders like it using her background in physical therapy and athletic training.

In this episode, you will learn about:

How Elevation Wellness is treating chronic and acute injuries.

The importance of educating general practitioners about these conditions.

The systemic issues that occur with hypermobility disorders.

What are the intricacies surrounding these unique conditions? Find out now by tuning in to this enlightening conversation with Patricia Stott and her distinct insight into this topic.

To learn more about Patricia Stott and her work with Elevation Wellness, visit www.elevationwellness.co Additionally, be the first to purchase her upcoming book at tamingthezebra.org!

Episode also available on Apple Podcast: http://apple.co/30PvU9C
Keywords
therapyenlighteningholistic treatment to disorders
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