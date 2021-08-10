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Live at 5 with Steffen Rowe 10/8/2021
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112 views • October 08, 2021
In the news today, we look at the collapse of the Romanian government and the nation's dismal vaccine uptake. An update from Colin on Evergrande, the global implications, soaring fuel and utility costs for the northern hemisphere and reports of global shortages.
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