Could The 2A4E Diversity Shoots Actually Be The Best Thing For 2A Since The 2A?

Our rights are blind to race, religion, sex, and orientation, you know everything. But yet, the 2nd Amendment is often used to divide us into our little “check boxes”. A statistic is often used to strike fear into people (you know whatever box they are trying to intimidate) that the “others” are arming themselves and we need more “gun control” to protect you. This not only politicizes the 2nd but also creates a class and race divide.

Today, I am joined by Tony Simon to talk about how gun ownership is a fundamental right and knows no bounds.





Join Me Today to Discuss:

• Basic marksmanship

• New gun owners

• Diversity in our sport

• How our sport can quickly turn on itself

• How to encourage more people to exercise the 2nd Amendment

• How the 2nd Amendment should be apolitical

• If you are not pro-banning of assault weapons, you are pro-killing children in schools





